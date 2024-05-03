5 Reasons Why Arjun Kapoor Is The Worst Fashion Icon Of This Generation

Arjun Kapoor |

Fashion is evolving day by day, and it's one of the best ways to express yourself as an individual. Actors often serve as an inspiration, as they are the trendsetters who effortlessly showcase the latest fashion and make bold and stylish sartorial statements.

Many celebrities dazzle with their looks, getting spotted on the red carpet, at events, or at airport appearances. One such actor is Arjun Kapoor, whose fashion journey might have seen all the lows, prompting speculation on how he could infuse new life into his wardrobe with cues from his peers in the industry.

Arjun Kapoor is one of the well-known actors of the industry, who is known for his charismatic persona and fantastic acting chops. He has carved a niche in the industry with his films, but when it comes to fashion, his choices have disappointed the audience. Today, let’s dive into some of the worst fashion statements he has worn so far, and should have taken cues from other fellow actors for the same.

Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan |

Appearances on shows: Celebrities often promote their films on shows. Arjun could draw inspiration from his embracing experimentation with different styles and silhouettes since his outfit does not seem suitable for the occasion. He appeared in the Kapil Sharma Show like it was some wedding ceremony. Arjun should have taken tips from Kartik Aaryan for this as he painted the town red in denim, matching with co-actress Kriti Sanon.

Missing Airport style and swag: Airport fashion has been a game changer for many celebrities and influences. Arjun seems to be creating a mess with his not-so-stylish look at the airport, donning a brown jacket and white tee. He should take cues from the handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal, who nailed the look with his simplicity in a casual shirt and a white cap.

Lack of versatility! Arjun could inject a fresh perspective into his wardrobe. As we all know, black is the new trend, but not every suit-up in black is inspiring. He should take inspiration from the king of versatility, Ranveer Singh, to slay at his next event.

Oversize does not always work! You might be healthier, but you must know how to carry yourself. While this denim look wasn't that sorry, it wasn't his best, either. Arjun needs to learn how to slay in denim effortlessly as a chic casual wear like Tiger Shroff, whose outfit accentuates his physique and exudes sophistication.

Stepping in the comfort zone: Arjun has forgotten that he is a star, and red carpet appearances often inspire fans. He created a mess with his presence in a casual mustard shirt and a matching pair of coloured shoes. At the same time, he must have benefited from Ayushmann Khurrana, who often looks fearlessly confident even when his experiments and unconventional looks in suit-ups that rules the red carpet.

With the right fashion cues and a willingness to explore new horizons, the possibilities are endless for Arjun Kapoor. Being Sonam's cousins we feel he can redefine his style and make a lasting impression on the fashion landscape ahead.