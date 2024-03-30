Malaika Arora's Mom Joyce Travels In Same Car With Salim Khan, Netizens Ask: 'Why Is She Hanging Out With Him?' (VIDEO)

On Friday, March 29, 2024, Malaika Arora, along with her mother, Joyce Polycarp, sister Amrita Arora, and nephew Azaan, arrived for the launch party of Arhaan Khan's podcast, Dumb Biryani, at Bastian in Mumbai. Arbaaz Khan was also seen along with his father, Salim Khan, and wife, Sshura Khan.

After the dinner party, Malaika's mother Joyce and Salim were seen exiting the venue in the same car, which left netizens confused.

Check out the video:

Reacting to the video, a user said, "Why she hanging out with them😂?" While another user added, "Ye malaika ke ex sasur & mom sath main kyun hain?" “What’s happening?," asked another netizen.

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, and the duo got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

She is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz, on the other hand, got married for the second time to makeup-artist Shura Khan in December 2023.

A few days ago, the teaser of Arhaan's podcast Dumb Biryani was released, in collaboration with Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. It is set to be a six-part series which will release on YouTube.

It also featured special guests, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Orry, Aashish Chanchalani, and more.