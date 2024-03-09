 Malaika Arora Said People Assumed She Got 'Fat Alimony' After She Was Seen In Expensive Outfit: 'Was Aghast'
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan ended their marriage in 2017.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
Malaika Arora was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, and the duo got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star stated that netizens assumed that she got a 'fat alimony' after her split from Arbaaa after she was seen wearing an expensive outfit.

“Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is, and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony’ and I was aghast. Whatever you have done in life, at whatever level, it makes no difference,” added Arora.

Talking about her decision to marry Arbaaz at an early age, Malaika said that even though she did not face any pressure from her family, she wanted to get married by the age of 22–23. "No one forced me, but it was what I needed to do right now because it was the best option I had at that moment,” Malaika said.

Further, talking about her split from Arbaaz, she said that she was 'questioned and ridiculed' for her decision, and she decided to get divorced; there weren't many women in the entertainment industry getting divorced and moving on.

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz, on the other hand, got married for the second time to makeup-artist Shura Khan in December 2023.

