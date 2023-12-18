VIDEO: Malaika Arora Remains Calm As Specially-Abled Fan Touches Her Waist, Actress' Bodyguard Removes His Hand | Photo Via Instagram

Malaika Arora is currently seen as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11. Recently, she was spotted on the sets of the dance reality show in Mumbai. The Chhaiya Chhaiya star looked stunning as she donned a red pre-draped from 431-88 By Shweta Kapur, which was worth ₹ 48,500 while posing for the paparazzi. A specially-abled fan was seen requesting Malaika for a picture.

Malaika obliged her and posed with him; the specially-abled fan was seen touching her waist; however, Arora kept her calm. Her bodyguard was seen removing his hand from Malaika's waist.

Check it out:

Along with Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan are also seen as the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, while Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani host the show. The contestants this season includes contestants Anjali Anand, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, Karuna Pandey, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, and Tanisha Mukerji.

Meanwhile, currently Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, the latter was asked about his next step with his ladylove on Koffee With Karan season 8, to which, Arjun said, "I don't want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that's unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it."

"Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I'm very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable happy space," concluded Arjun.