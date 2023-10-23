Malaika Arora Celebrates 48th Birthday In Dubai In Her 'Favourite Bathrobe'

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
Malaika Arora, who turned 48 today, is celebrating her birthday in Dubai.
The Chhaiya Chhaiya star penned a long caption that mentioned that she is 'grateful for the peace, her people and her calm that has been her companion throughout this journey.'
"Grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!," wrote Malaika Arora.
Malaika Arora can be seen relishing a breakfast spread in her 'favourite bathrobe' in Dubai.
On the work front, Malaika Arora will be seen as the judge of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa along with Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi.
Arjun Kapoor also wished his ladylove on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos."
