Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 CONFIRMED Contestants: Shiv Thakare, Tanishaa Mukerji & Others

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2023
Tanishaa Mukerji- Kajol’s sister and Tanuja's sister is all set to enter the dance show. She has been a part of movies like Sssshhh.., Neal 'n' Nikki, and Sarkar Raj among others.
Urvashi Dholakia- The actress is best known for playing the role of an iconic female vamp named Komolika in the television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Shoaib Ibrahim- The actor is known for his role as Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, which also starred his wife Dipika Kakar in the lead.
Aamir Ali- The actor gained fame with TV shows like Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki, FIR and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii among others. He was married to Sanjeeda Sheikh, however, they got divorced in 2021
Anjali Anand- The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; she played the role of Gayatri 'Golu' Randhawa, Rocky's (Ranveer Singh) sister.
Sangeeta Phogat- The younger sister of Geeta and Babita Phogat, she is also an Indian wrestler. She is married to wrestler Bajrang Punia.
Adrija Sinha- She gained fame after playing the role of Nu Singh in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. She has also been a part of Super Dancer 2 and Dance India Dance.
Shiv Thakare- He is known for participating in Bigg Boss 16 and finished as the first runner-up. He was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 recently.
Karuna Pandey- The actress currently plays the titular role of Pushpa in the show Pushpa Impossible. She was also a part of Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty.
Sreerama Chandra- He is a singer, who sang Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani song Subhaanallah. He recently sang the Tamil and Telugu versions of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.
Rajiv Thakur- He is a comedian, who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Rajiv has also starred in movies like Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar and Tutak Tutak Tutiya.
