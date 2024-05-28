Malaika Arora Picks Up Litter Thrown Outside Her Gym, Video Leaves Netizens Divided

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora makes heads turn every time she steps out in public. On Tuesday, Malaika got papped outside her gym in Mumbai and is winning hearts by setting an example with her actions. A video has surfaced in which Malaika is seen picking up litter thrown outside the gate of her gym and keeping it aside.

Malaika was spotted wearing black shorts and a yellow cropped jacket. Soon after she stepped out of her car, the actress saw used milk packet, papers and other things thrown right outside the gate of the building.

She waited, picked up the litter to thrown it in a dustbin, however, she couldn't fine one. She then entered the building premises and kept the litter in one side. Then actress waved, smiled and posed for paparazzi.

The video was shared with the caption, "Malaika always spreads a good message with her gestures, whether it's a fitness or cleaning."

Take a look at her video here:

While Malaika tried to set an example, she was brutally trolled for the act soon after the video surfaced on social media. Netizens opined that Malaika picked the litter up only for the cameras.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Camera ke samne Har koi Accha Banta hai." Another user commented, "Camera dekhte he safayi shuru."

"Overacting 🧐🧐 koi nahi bolega on camera," read another comment.

Some also lauded her for sending out a message of keeping our surroundings clean. "Camera there or not they are doing some good stuff to keep the country clean and working out to keep themselves fit. Stop being negative nuts, those commenting nonsense do something good instead of being cyber bullies," a user wrote.

"Those who are commenting ’footage’ ‘camera chalu hai’ etc… want to ask these people if they keep their country or at least their surroundings clean ???? Because these people only litter on roads and throw packets out of their car windows I think now videos should be made for these people who do such stuff of throwing garbage on road to make them feel shameful," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was recently seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. She also appeared in an episode of the podcast Dumb Biryani, hosted by her son Arhaan Khan.