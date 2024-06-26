Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Note After Skipping Arjun Kapoor's 39th Birthday Bash: 'Like People I Can Trust...'

Actor Arjun Kapoor turned 39 on June 26 and hosted a party at his Mumbai home for his family and close friends. However, the absence of his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, caught attention and fueled rumours of their breakup.

Amid this, on Wednesday, Malaika shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story. "I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed & my back turned," read the post.

Check it out:

Arjun's birthday party was attended by Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun's uncle and aunt, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep Kapoor.

According to Pinkvilla, Arjun and Malaika have parted ways respectfully. “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship," said the source.

The source further added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

However, Malaika's manager denied the rumours and India Today saying, “No no, all rumours.”