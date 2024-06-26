Malaika Arora SKIPS Arjun Kapoor's Midnight Birthday Bash; Janhvi, Aditya Roy Kapur Attend

By: Sachin T | June 26, 2024

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned 39 on June 26 and the actor celebrated it with his closest friends and family members, including Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others

However, girlfriend Malaika Arora was seen giving the party a miss. This comes amidst rumours of their breakup

Janhvi flew back to Mumbai from Paris and headed straight to her brother's residence to celebrate his birthday at midnight

Aditya Roy Kapur looked handsome as he turned up for the party in casuals

Arjun's cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara were also snapped outside the birthday boy's residence

Shanaya Kapoor refrained from posing for the paps as she dropped by to wish her Arjun bhaiyya

Arjun's best friend, designer Kunal Rawal, made sure to not give the birthday party a miss

Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi

