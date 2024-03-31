 Files Of The Unexplained OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFiles Of The Unexplained OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

Files Of The Unexplained OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

The Horror documentary series explores eerie encounters of haunting incidents that are hard to believe

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image

The upcoming investigative docuseries, Files Of The Unexplained, is set to premiere online in April. It will explore the inexplicable stories told by those who have experienced them.

Where to watch Files of the Unexplained

The upcoming Netflix series will release on April 3, 2024. It delves into the bizarre and haunted incidents that blur the line between reality and illusion. Files of the Unexplained consists of eight episodes, each telling a different tale and searching for hidden facts and truths.

Read Also
The Magic Prank Show OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More
article-image

Plot

The docuseries aims to uncover eight shocking and bizarre mysteries that are hard to ignore, including paranormal events, theories of alien abductions, severed feet washing ashore on the West Coast and many more.

The trailer features numerous experts and eyewitnesses who analyse and focus on several unexplainable events. The series will shed light on an alleged alien abduction in Mississippi and the American government's investigation of over 650 unidentified objects.

Read Also
Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Rohit Saraf's Film That Faced 11-Year...
article-image

About Files of the Unexplained

The series explores various incidents that took place in different locations such as Pascagoula, Mississippi, Myrtles Plantation in ST Francisville, Mount Shasta in California, Lake Lanier in Georgia, and the Salish Sea in British Columbia.

In the trailer, a man says that when the simple explanation doesn't suffice, you have to delve into the extraordinary. The two-minute video clip ends with a suspenseful note, leaving the audience with many unanswered questions, making the series more mysterious and haunting to watch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shaitaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Film

Shaitaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Film

Files Of The Unexplained OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

Files Of The Unexplained OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

VIDEO: Nick Jonas Asks Paps To Be Quiet As Priyanka Chopra Holds 'Sleepy' Malti Marie At Mumbai...

VIDEO: Nick Jonas Asks Paps To Be Quiet As Priyanka Chopra Holds 'Sleepy' Malti Marie At Mumbai...

Crew Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's Heist Comedy Soars Past ₹40...

Crew Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's Heist Comedy Soars Past ₹40...

The Great Indian Kapil Show Review: Kapil Sharma's Jokes Just Don't Take Off, Sunil Grover Saves Him...

The Great Indian Kapil Show Review: Kapil Sharma's Jokes Just Don't Take Off, Sunil Grover Saves Him...