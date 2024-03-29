Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Rohit Saraf's Film That Faced 11-Year Delay

Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The stars Rohit Saraf in the main role. Sajid Ali has directed the film, who is known for making Laila Majnu in 2018. It will stream digitally in March.

Release date and platform

The school drama will release on March 29, 2024. The makers of the film dropped the trailer on March 27. The film faced a delay of 11 years and now it is set to stream on ZEE5.

Plot

The story revolves around Rahul Sinha, a photojournalist who visits his institution and gets nostalgic, remembering all those precious memories of his life.

The drama focuses on a group of teenage students as they navigate through the highs and lows of high school life, including experiencing true friendship, first loves, and much more. The trailer shows scenes of the group smoking for the first time, watching adult films for the first time and getting into their first group fights.

The director has created a film that allows the audience to connect with the characters and evoke nostalgia for the golden days of high school.

About Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The

The film's cast includes Adarsh Gourav, Sanjana Sanghi, Charu Bedi and Zeishan Quadri, among others. It is produced under JA Entertainment, Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. Adarsh Gourav shared the poster of the film on his Instagram account and wrote that a small group of actors from Mumbai to Delhi were selected in 2013 to be part of their first feature film production. He was surprised when he had been cast in the film.