Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gautham Vasudev Menon's Film

Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, starring Varun and Raaheri in the lead roles, is all set to release on an OTT platform. The Tamil film released in theatres on March 1, 2024.

Where to watch Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha

The action-thriller will release on March 28, 2024. Viewers can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video. Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha commenced filming in 2019 and was expected to see a theatrical release in 2020.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was halted. Finally, it premiered in theatres in March and received mixed responses from critics and audiences.

Plot

The story of Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha revolves around Varun, who plays Joshua Indiramagan and Raahei, who essays the role of Kundhavi Chidambaram.

Kundhavi, a lawyer based in New York, becomes the target of the leader of a Mexican drug cartel. Joshua Indiramagan, a contract killer working for a private security agency, is tasked with protecting his ex-girlfriend Kundhavi from the threat.

Cast

Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha's cast includes Varun as Joshua Indiramagan, Raahei as Kundhavi Chidambaram, Krishna as Koti, Sai Siddarth as Shekar, Nishant Ramakrishnan as Hero Singh, Lizzie Antony as Shanthini, Dhivyadharshini as Madhavi, Vichithra as Latha, Mansoor Ali Khan as Don Shiva and Kitty as Chidambaram Krishnamoorthy.

About Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha

The film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh for Vels Film International, and the cinematography for the film is done by SR Kathir. Its music is composed by Karthik and Anthony handled the editing part.