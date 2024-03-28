The Holdovers OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Alexander Payne's Oscar-Nominated Film

The Holdovers stars Paul Giamatti in the lead role. The film premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023, and was released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

After a successful and memorable run in the theatres, it is now set to release on OTT in March.

Where to watch The Holdovers

According to reports, The Holdovers will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 29, 2024. Viewers who have Prime Video subscriptions can watch the film.

Plot

The Holdovers follows Paul Giamatti, a grumpy history teacher at a famous boarding school in New England. Paul is compelled to remain on campus throughout the Christmas break to look out for the few students who are unable to leave for home.

The trailer also shows Paul naming those students' 'holdovers'. Holdover is a term used to refer to students who have nowhere to go or whose parents cancel on them at the last minute.

Cast

The ensemble cast of The Holdovers includes actors such as Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham, Dominic Sessa as Angus Tully, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb, Carrie Preston as Miss Lydia Crane, Ian Dolley as Alex Ollerman, Brady Hepner as Teddy Kountze, Jim Kaplan as Ye-Joon Park, Michael Provost as Jason Smith, Dan Aid as Kenneth, Kelly AuCoin as Hugh Cavanaugh, Darby Lily Lee-Stack as Elise, Tate Donovan as Stanley, Gillian Vigman as Judy Clotfelter and Stephen Thorne as Thomas Tully, among others.

About The Holdovers

The film is produced by Mark Johnson, David Hemingson and Bill Block under Miramax and Gran Via. After its theatrical release, it received a highly positive response from the audience and it was named one of the top 10 films of 2023 and honoured with many awards, including the Golden Globe Awards and British Academy Awards. Apart from that, the film also received five nominations at the 96th Academy Awards.