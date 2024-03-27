Madu OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar-Nominee Matt Ogens' Documentary

Madu is a documentary film that follows the journey of Anthony Madu, a young Nigerian Boy. It is set to release on OTT by the end of March.

Where to watch Madu

The film will release from March 29, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. It is directed by Academy Award nominee Matt Ogens and Nigerian filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson.

Plot

In 2020, a video of Anthony Madu doing ballet in the rain went viral and was reposted and lauded by several American celebs. After that, Madu's family received a call from the Elmhurst Ballet School in England. The prestigious ballet academy recognised his talent and offered to train him for seven years.

The trailer shows how a 12-year-old boy struggles to achieve his dream. A dream which he always desired and a dream which has no limits. The story of Madu becomes even more challenging when he steps out from the community of Lagos, but he must go alone and reside in England, far from his family.

During his training, the young boy experiences various health issues, but he remains hopeful and determined to fight. Madu has a caring family, the support of those who admire his talent, and most importantly, a deep dedication and passion for his craft. Despite the challenges he faces, he remains focused on his goals and is determined to succeed.

About Madu

The film is produced by Jamie Patricof, Rachel Halilej and Katie McNeill under Hunting Lane Films. The cinematography of the film is done by Motheo Moeng and Charlie Goodger.