The Baxters OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

The Baxters stars Roma Downey and Ted McGinley in the main roles. The series consists of 10 episodes and was made in 2018. After the series began filming, the makers faced many challenges, due to which, they released it after 6 years.

The serial is all to stream in March, 2024.

Where to watch The Baxters

The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 28, 2024.

Plot

The series centers around the Baxters and their family. Elizabeth and John have five children, who are the pillars of the family. The plot takes a turn when Kari reveals that her husband, a professor, is having an extramarital affair with one of his students. This revelation comes as a shock to the entire family.

Cast

The Baxters cast includes Roma Downey as Elizabeth Baxter, McGinley as John Baxter, Masey McLain as Ashley, Ali Corbin as Kari, Josh Plasse as Luke, Reilly Anspaugh as Erin, Emily Peterson as Brooke. Along with them, the series also features Kathie Lee Gifford, Jake Allyn, Orel De La Mota, and Damien Leake in pivotal roles. The series is produced by Will Packer.