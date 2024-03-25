The Beautiful Game OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

The Beautiful Game stars Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward in the main roles. The sports drama is about dedication hope and new beginning. It is set to release on OTT in April.

Release date and platfrom

The British sports drama will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 29, 2024. The story revolves around second chances and hope. It follows the story of a boy named Vinny as he embarks on a new journey when life gives him another chance to live his dream of being a soccer player and move past his troubled past.

Plot

The Beautiful Game narrates a compelling story about the influence of soccer. In the trailer, we see Mal, who is the manager of England's homeless soccer team. He observes Vinny, who is very talented but a lost soccer player. Mal decides to offer him a key position as a striker in the Homeless World Cup in Rome.

The film shows relationships between a sports coach and his team members. It also shows young colleagues overcoming social and socio-economic divides to strive toward a shared objective. The obstacles that each player face and how they choose to overcome them are determining factors.



Cast and production

The film is written by Frank Cottrell-Boyce and and directed by Thea Sharrock. The Beautiful Game characters include Bill Nighy as Mal, Valeria Golino, Kazuhiro Muroyama, Tadashi Watanabe, Tadashi Watanabe, Aoi Okuyama, Robin Nazari, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Sheyi Cole, Kit Young, Callum Scott Howells, Susan Wokoma and Micheal Ward as Vinny. The technical part is handled by Mike Eley and edited by Fernando Stutz. It is produced by Graham Broadbent, Anita Overland and Peter Czernin