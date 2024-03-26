Queen Of Tears On OTT: Know All About Upcoming Episode, Date & Timing Ahead Of Episode 7's Release

Queen of Tears stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in the lead roles. It is an ongoing South Korean series written by Park Ji-Eun and directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won. The K-drama makers have already released episode Six.

The seventh episode of Queen of Tears is all set to premiere soon on the OTT platform.

Where to watch Queen of Tears episode 7

The seventh episode will release on March 30, 2024, on Netflix. It tells the story of a married couple experiencing a difficult time. It tells the story of a married couple experiencing a difficult time. The story revolves around Baek-Hyun-Woo, a successful lawyer, and Hong Hae-in, the heiress of an influential family.

Episode seven of the series will release at 3:00 PM (BST).

Plot

The story focuses on Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, who are opposite each other. The trailer shows that Hong Hae is a cold-hearted woman who always prioritises work, whereas Baek Hyun Woo is someone who prioritises everything in his life.

In spite of the differences, they fall in love and decide to be with each other. However, as time passes, their love fades away, and they become distant. The series depicts that they again started feeling for each other due to an incident.

What to expect in episode seven?

In the preview, we saw the aftermath of the huge reveal in episode 6, wherein the Hong family discovers the divorce agreement Hyun-woo had concealed.

In the upcoming episode, Hyun-woo's personal and professional lives seem at stake. The preview also shows that Hae In secretly instructs her secretary to monitor Hyun Woo. The secretary discovers Hyun Woo sent flowers to Mini Ji, and Jealous Hae investigates Min Ji's location.

Read Also Hwarang: The Best Historical Korean Drama That Transports You To Another Era

The preview also shows Yoon Seong planning to replace Hyun Woo to separate him from Hae In and bring him closer to her. This episode will show more challenges for Baek Hyun and how he will handle and swim through challenging situations.