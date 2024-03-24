Queen Of Tears Episode 6: All About Premiere Date, Timing, Upcoming Twists & More

Queen of Tears is a South Korean series starring Kim Ji-won as Hong Hae-in and Kim Soo-Hyun as Baek Hyun-Woo in the lead roles. The series depicts the story of a married couple in a difficult situation. It premiered on March 9, 2024, and streams every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 Korean Standard Time (KST). The series is also available on TV in South Korea.

The sixth episode is all set to release on March 24, 2022. You can watch it on Netflix.

About Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is a romantic story between Hyun-woo and Hae-in. The first two episodes of the series follow Hyun-woo; he is a successful attorney and is married to a beautiful and intelligent woman named Hae-in, who is also the heiress of one of the biggest conglomerates of Seoul. Their marriage is considered the marriage of the century. The story takes a turn after three years of marriage, when Hyun-woo gets frustrated as he doesn't get good treatment at home or in the office, and also from his boss, who is also his wife. Hyun-woo, who lives with his in-laws, thus decides to get a divorce from Hae-in, but fate has different plans.

Explanation of Episode 2

The second episode of the series starts with Baek Hyun-Woo wanting to tell his wife that he wants to divorce her; and that is when, Hong Hae-in reveals her medical diagnosis to Baek Hyun-Woo. After finding out that Hong Hae-in has only three months to live, he decides to quit his decision and live with his wife. As fate has it, the two seem to rekindle their feelings for each other by the end of episode 2.

Explanation of Episodes 3

Episode 3 of the series focuses on Hong Hae-in's feelings. She realises that she feels immense joy being with Baek Hyun-Woo. The trailer shows Hong Hae-in confused, and she asks her secretary if it is common for a woman to touch their heart upon seeing her husband after being married for three years. The episode is about Hong Hae-in's feelings for her husband and how she tries to get more of him by being closer, but then enters Yoon Eun-seong, who kicks off a new storm in the couple's life.

Explanation of Episode 4

Episode 4 of the series reveals Hyun-woo's feelings towards his wife. Initially, he only pretends to care about her so that she would include him in her will. However, as he sees his wife bonding with Yoon Eun-seong, he feels jealous. By the end of the episode, his heart aches after finding that Hong Hae-in suffered another memory loss due to her illness.

Explanation of Episode 5

Episode 5 of Queen of Tears follows tense moments between the couple. Misunderstandings result in growing distance and arguments between Hae-in and Hyun-woo. While Yoon Eun-seong, with his own agenda, tries to create a further rift between the couple, Hae-in takes off to Germany for her treatment without informing Hyun-woo, leaving him restless.

What can happen in Episode 6

In the preview for episode 6, Hae-in can be seen having a hallucination where she meets her older brother. The preview also shows her husband looking for Hae-in and finding somebody collapsed on the floor. Hae-in's condition appears to be worsening day by day, and Hyun-woo is trying hard to protect her from the illness while also navigating his feelings.