 The Young And The Restless Actress Marla Adams Dies At 85
The news was confirmed by Matt Kane, director of media and talent for the show, on Thursday in Los Angeles, Variety reported.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Marla Adams, renowned for her portrayal of Dina Abbott Mergeron on the popular daytime soap opera 'The Young and the Restless,' has passed away at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by Matt Kane, director of media and talent for the show, on Thursday in Los Angeles, Variety reported.

About Marla Admas

Adams embarked on her journey in the world of daytime drama back in 1968 with her role as Belle Clemens on 'The Secret Storm.' Her talent shone through, captivating audiences until 1974. However, it was her iconic portrayal of Dina Abbott Mergeron on 'The Young and the Restless,' which she joined in 1982, that etched her name into television history.

As Dina Abbott Mergeron, Adams embodied the essence of the Abbott family matriarch, bringing depth and complexity to the character. Her onscreen presence as the mother to Ashley, Traci, and Jack Abbott endeared her to fans worldwide.

Throughout her 37-year tenure on 'The Young and the Restless,' Adams left an indelible mark on the show, appearing on and off until her full-time return in 2017. Her portrayal of Dina's struggle with Alzheimer's disease garnered critical acclaim, earning her a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021.

Adams graced the screens in over 40 productions, including appearances on 'The Bold and the Beautiful,' 'Days of our Lives,' and 'The Golden Girls.' Marla Adams is survived by her children Pam Oates and Gunnar Garat, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandson, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by generations of fans. 

