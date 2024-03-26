Rest In Peace OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Sebastián Borensztein's Argentinian Thriller

Rest in Peace is based on the novel "Descansar en Paz". The lead role in the Spanish film is played by Joaquín Furriel. The film will be available in German and English languages on an OTT platform starting March.

Release date and platform

The thriller drama will release on Netflix on March 27, 2024. It is directed by Sebastián Borensztein. Filmmaker Sebastián Borensztein wrote the story with Marcos Osorio Vidal.

Plot

Rest in Peace follows the story of a man named Sergio. He is a family man; the trailer shows that he takes money from a rich man but later faces financial ruin and the prospect of losing his loved one until he pays his debts. However, destiny provides him with another chance to rectify his mistakes and get back his loved ones.

The story takes a twist when he goes missing after a tragedy hits the city. Sergio's wife fears the worst when he is nowhere to be found. The trailer also shows Sergio is alive and he decides to escape to his family. He knows that his family would be delighted to see him, but would their joy fade into anger and embarrassment at the sight of Hugo Brener, the powerful man to whom he owes money?

Thinking of the consequences of returning to his family, he pretends to be dead and lives anonymously. Will he return to his family eventually and face the challenge? Or will he never return to his home?

About Rest in Peace

The film stars Joaquin Furriel as Sergio, Griselda Siciliani as Estela, Lali Gonzalez as Ilu Griselda Siciliani as Estela and Gabriel Goity, among others. It is produced by Chino Darín, Federico Posternak and Ricardo Darín under Kenya Films.