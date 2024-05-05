Shoaib Ibrahim Reminds Wife Dipika Kakkar Of Her Sasural Simar Ka Days, Here's How

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim are one of the most loved televisions couples both on and offscreen. The couple tied the knot in the year 2018 and went ahead to embrace parenthood last year. Shoaib, who is also a very popular youtuber, in a vlog shared by him today was seen pulling wife Dipika's legs, teasing her in reference to their show 'Sasural Simar Ka.'

In this video, Dipika and Shoaib can be seen planning a family trip to Lonavala and are discussing about the same when a fly comes around and sits on Dipika. Shooing it away, Dipika says, ''Kitna bada makkha baitha tha sar pe.'' Shoaib, quickly responds, pulling wife Dipika's legs, says, ''Makkhi ke upar Makkha hi baithega na.'' Both Dipika and Shoaib burst out laughing as Dipika jokingly hits Shoaib for teasing her.

Well, for the unaware, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, who essayed the character of Simar in Colors TV's popular show 'Sasural Simar Ka,' essayed the character of a makkhi (fly) for a brief period of time on the show. This went ahead to be a huge topic of trolling and discussion amidst the fans of the show.

Both Dipika and Shoaib met and fell in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib, who was seen opposite Dipika in the show initially then quit the show, post which, Dheeraj Dhoopar was roped in to play the new lead. Dipika was then seen in the second instalment of the show for the first few episodes.