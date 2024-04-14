Did Dipika Kakar Get Food To Impress JDJ 11 Judges For Shoaib Ibrahim? Manisha Rani REACTS

Manisha Rani won hearts with her performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actress, who was a wild card contestant, went ahead to even lift the trophy of the show, making history on Indian Television. The actress, who enjoys a massive following across various social media platforms recently spoke about her stint on the show. She was asked about Shoaib Ibrahim making it to the end solely based on his digital following and no talent. The actress was also asked if she believes that Shoaib's wife Dipika would get food for the judges to impress them.

Reacting on the same, Manisha said, ''No I do not think that was the case. Yes Shoaib enjoys a massive following, however, he is an amazing dancer too. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a show where talent matters too. I do not think that if you do not know dance, you can go further. He has been an amazing dancer and he had a very good following too. So I think, it was a mixture of both, just not the fan following. He had secured a perfect 30 too so many times.''

When asked about Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim bringing food to impress the judges and if she ever tasted it, the actress said, ''No, I haven't tasted. I remember she had once brought food for judges.'' Reacting on the question of 'just the judges and not the contestants,' Manisha, laughed and said, ''No. Of course it was for the judges. I think the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa were very honest and would have a very honest feedback. I think the real boss is Janta. Yes, judges would give their feedback too. Sometimes, I'd feel that I am being treated very well and that the judges like me. So similarly, I believe, Farah Mam liked Shoaib, I am saying this based on what I have observed. Our work is also to impress the judges as contestants. So, I think we would all want this that no matter what, judges like us and I do not think it is wrong to feed them, or butter them. But ultimately, if the audience likes your work, nothing matters.''

Manisha Rani rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress then went ahead to lift the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and is now a social media sensation.