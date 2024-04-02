'Crorepati Bann Gayi': Manisha Rani Buys Land In Bihar For Her New House After Winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 (WATCH)

Social media sensation and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani has purchased land in her hometown Bihar. Manisha, who recently won dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, posted a video on her YouTube channel on Tuesday (April 2) and shared her excitement.

In the video, Manisha said that she has purchased the plot with her hard-earned money and her dream has finally been fulfilled. She also revealed that she has completed the documentation and registration process.

"Finally aapki Manisha Rani ne Bihar mein property kharid li hai. Bahot jaldi ghar bhi banega. Maine 2.5 kattha zameen kharidi hai, crorepati ban gayi hu. Ye toh abhi shuruwat hai bas. Hume khushi itni hai ki hum bata nahi sakte hai abhi. (Finally I purchased a property in Bihar. Very soon we will start the construction of the house. I have become a crorepati but this is just the beginning. I can't tell you all how happy I am)," Manisha said.

Take a look at her video here:

On March 2, Manisha was crowned the winner of Season 11 of the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Apart from taking back home the winner's trophy, Manisha got a cheque of Rs 30 lakh, while her choreographer, Ashutosh Pawar, received Rs 10 lakh. The duo also won a trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.