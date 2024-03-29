Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal Buys Property Worth ₹3 Crore In Dehradun, Registers It In Mother's Name (VIDEO)

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal has purchased his first property in Dehradun. In one of his latest vlogs, Anurag, aka UK 07 Rider, revealed that he has registered the property in his mother's name. The YouTuber is often in news and a few days back, it was reported that his swanky Lamborghini Huracan, which is worth Rs 5 crore, was seized in Chennai.

Meanwhile, in his video, Anurag revealed that he purchased the land in Dehradun as it was his dream to build a house of his own in the Uttarakhand capital. He also wrote on YouTube that the land he purchased is worth Rs 3 crore.

After completing the land’s registry in court, the young YouTuber shared his excitement and opened up about his decision to invest wisely. In the video, he is heard saying, "Aaj tak bahot sari gaadiyan khareedi, bikes khareedi, car khareedi, super car khareedi, ek zameen wo wali khareedi thi jismien ghar banana tha lekin parking bana di. Fir mere ghar wale kaafi time se lage huye the ki kuch na kuch kar, so here is the big drop. Mummy! Maine wo zameen khareed li hai finally and wo khareedi hai apke naam ki (I've bought many vehicles including, bikes, cars, supercars. Earlier, I bought a land on which initially we decided to build a house but later we converted it into a garage. Then my family urged me to invest it something good, therefore, I finally bought land under my mother's name)."

Later in the video, his mother is also seen expressing her happiness. Check out the full video here:

Anurag Lamborghini seized

Earlier this week, Anurag's Lamborghini was seized even though all the papers were all in place. The YouTuber also revealed that he has received a penalty of nearly Rs 3.5 crore.

He had said in his vlog that it was his personal vehicle, brought to Chennai for an IPL shoot. Further, Anurag explained that he would have to cancel his shoot in Mumbai as he needed to facilitate the release of his car.

Anurag purchased the swanky four-wheeler in January 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anurag collaborated with his Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Khanzaadi for a music video Rangreza, which was sung by Mizajii, and Mufeed.