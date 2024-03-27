VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal's Lamborghini Seized In Chennai, YouTuber Receives Penalty Of ₹3.5 Crore

Anurag Dobhal, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 17, recently revealed that his swanky Lamborghini Huracan, which is worth ₹5 crore, was seized in Chennai.

Expressing his disappointment, Anurag shared a vlog on his YouTube and said, "The STO had seized their truck as some documentation wasn't done, but along with that, they also seized my Lamborghini. Though the papers were all in place, I am so pissed off I really don't know what to do."

He also revealed that he has received a penalty of ₹3–3.5 crore.

The YouTuber said that it was his personal vehicle, brought to Chennai for an IPL shoot. Further, Anurag explained that he would have to cancel his shoot in Mumbai as he needed to facilitate the release of his car. He added that his car was expected to reach Delhi by March 24.

The car was purchased by him in January, 2024. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans and followers. He wrote, "Ek Aur Sapna Poora Honey Jaara Hai. Lamborghini Hurcan. #lamborghini #huracan #theuk07rider."

On the work front, Anurag collaborated with his Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Khanzaadi on a music video Rangreza, which was sung by Mizajii, and Mufeed.