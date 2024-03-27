 VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal's Lamborghini Seized In Chennai, YouTuber Receives Penalty Of ₹3.5 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal's Lamborghini Seized In Chennai, YouTuber Receives Penalty Of ₹3.5 Crore

VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal's Lamborghini Seized In Chennai, YouTuber Receives Penalty Of ₹3.5 Crore

Anurag Dobhal also known as UK07 Rider purchased Lamborghini Huracan in January 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
article-image

Anurag Dobhal, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 17, recently revealed that his swanky Lamborghini Huracan, which is worth ₹5 crore, was seized in Chennai.

Expressing his disappointment, Anurag shared a vlog on his YouTube and said, "The STO had seized their truck as some documentation wasn't done, but along with that, they also seized my Lamborghini. Though the papers were all in place, I am so pissed off I really don't know what to do."

He also revealed that he has received a penalty of ₹3–3.5 crore.

Check it out:

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal Buys A Swanky Lamborghini Huracan Worth ₹5 Crore; WATCH...
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Roasts Anurag Dobhal For Skipping Grand Finale, Says 'Itna Khilaf Post...
article-image

The YouTuber said that it was his personal vehicle, brought to Chennai for an IPL shoot. Further, Anurag explained that he would have to cancel his shoot in Mumbai as he needed to facilitate the release of his car. He added that his car was expected to reach Delhi by March 24.

The car was purchased by him in January, 2024. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans and followers. He wrote, "Ek Aur Sapna Poora Honey Jaara Hai. Lamborghini Hurcan. #lamborghini #huracan #theuk07rider."

Read Also
Anurag Dobhal Had Suicidal Thoughts After Getting Evicted From Bigg Boss 17: 'They Didn't Let Me...
article-image

On the work front, Anurag collaborated with his Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Khanzaadi on a music video Rangreza, which was sung by Mizajii, and Mufeed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Crew Advanced Booking: Costliest Ticket Of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's Film Costs THIS...

Crew Advanced Booking: Costliest Ticket Of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's Film Costs THIS...

VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal's Lamborghini Seized In Chennai, YouTuber Receives Penalty Of...

VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal's Lamborghini Seized In Chennai, YouTuber Receives Penalty Of...

11 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Went To Jail: Munawar Faruqui To Elvish Yadav

11 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Went To Jail: Munawar Faruqui To Elvish Yadav

'Bigg Boss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time...': Elvish Yadav Takes Dig At Munawar Faruqui's Hookah...

'Bigg Boss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time...': Elvish Yadav Takes Dig At Munawar Faruqui's Hookah...

Leaked Video: Aryan Khan Spotted Shooting For Directorial Debut Stardom In Mumbai

Leaked Video: Aryan Khan Spotted Shooting For Directorial Debut Stardom In Mumbai