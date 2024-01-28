Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Roasts Anurag Dobhal For Skipping Grand Finale, Says 'Itna Khilaf Post Kiya Ki Aaj Aaya Nahi' (WATCH)

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is currently taking place, and on Sunday at midnight, host Salman Khan will declare the winner of this season. The top 5 finalists of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.

During the episode, evicted contestants reunited with the top five in the house. However, Anurag Dobhal, aka UK rider 07, skipped the grand finale of the reality show. Reacting to the YouTuber's absence, Salman roasted him and said, 'Anurag Dobhal ne itna kuch post kar diya Bigg Boss ke khilaf ki aaj vo aaya hi nahi, Anurag mujhse or Bigg Boss se bohat khaffa hai, usne music video bhi nikala hai."

Reacting to his absence, Anurag told Times Now, "They called me several times on the show but I have often said that this show made a mockery of my stardom and the Bro Sena. I decided that it makes no sense attending the show again if they don't respect my fans. There is no one above my fans, I am here because of them- my Bro Sena. The day I stepped out of the house, I had decided that it would be a no from my side for the finale."

Apart from Anurag, Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan and K-pop singer Aoora were also not seen on Bigg Boss 17's grand finale.

Meanwhile, on January 1, 2024, Dobhal was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 after the maximum housemates voted against him.