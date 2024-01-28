 Anurag Dobhal To Skip Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, YouTuber 'Not Happy' With The Makers
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnurag Dobhal To Skip Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, YouTuber 'Not Happy' With The Makers

Anurag Dobhal To Skip Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, YouTuber 'Not Happy' With The Makers

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is all set to take place on January 28, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
article-image

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is all set to take place on Sunday, January 28, 2024. It promises a battle among the top 5 finalists: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshettey.

Ahead of the episode, it has been reported that YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, aka UK Rider 07, will be skipping the grand finale of the reality show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal Buys A Swanky Lamborghini Huracan Worth ₹5 Crore; WATCH...
article-image

According to News 18, Dhobal is not happy with the makers of Bigg Boss 17 and has decided to skip the grand finale. “He is not attending the grand finale. He is upset because of his journey in the show and the way he was eliminated. Anurag is sure that he does not want to be a part of the show’s grand finale,” said the source.

Anurag Dobhal was evicted on January 1, 2024, after a shocking twist after maximum housemates voted against him. In the show, he was often heard calling the makers of Bigg Boss 17 and Salman Khan 'biased.'

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Wants To 'Voluntarily QUIT' After Getting Schooled For Calling The Show...
article-image

Meanwhile, after his exit from Bigg Boss, Anurag stated that he had thoughts of self harm after he was evicted. He shared a video on his YouTube channel with the title ‘Bigg Boss 17 and Salman Khan Exposed – The Untold Truth’ where he made some more shocking revelations from his journey.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anurag Dobhal To Skip Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, YouTuber 'Not Happy' With The Makers

Anurag Dobhal To Skip Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, YouTuber 'Not Happy' With The Makers

Priyanka Chopra Turns Emotional As Fans Chant 'Jiju-Jiju' During Nick Jonas' Performance At...

Priyanka Chopra Turns Emotional As Fans Chant 'Jiju-Jiju' During Nick Jonas' Performance At...

Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir To Seek Blessings; See Photos

Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir To Seek Blessings; See Photos

Ranbir Kapoor Says Animal Started Talks About 'Toxic Masculinity': 'If You Don't Make Film On Them,...

Ranbir Kapoor Says Animal Started Talks About 'Toxic Masculinity': 'If You Don't Make Film On Them,...

Sonakshi Sinha Takes A Dip In Andamans With Rumoured BF Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Takes A Dip In Andamans With Rumoured BF Zaheer Iqbal