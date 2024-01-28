Anurag Dobhal To Skip Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, YouTuber 'Not Happy' With The Makers

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is all set to take place on Sunday, January 28, 2024. It promises a battle among the top 5 finalists: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshettey.

Ahead of the episode, it has been reported that YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, aka UK Rider 07, will be skipping the grand finale of the reality show.

According to News 18, Dhobal is not happy with the makers of Bigg Boss 17 and has decided to skip the grand finale. “He is not attending the grand finale. He is upset because of his journey in the show and the way he was eliminated. Anurag is sure that he does not want to be a part of the show’s grand finale,” said the source.

Anurag Dobhal was evicted on January 1, 2024, after a shocking twist after maximum housemates voted against him. In the show, he was often heard calling the makers of Bigg Boss 17 and Salman Khan 'biased.'

Meanwhile, after his exit from Bigg Boss, Anurag stated that he had thoughts of self harm after he was evicted. He shared a video on his YouTube channel with the title ‘Bigg Boss 17 and Salman Khan Exposed – The Untold Truth’ where he made some more shocking revelations from his journey.