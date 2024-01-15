Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal Buys A Swanky Lamborghini Huracan Worth ₹5 Crore; WATCH Video | Photo Via Instagram

Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, who recently entered Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant, was evicted in a shocking elimination after the maximum number of housemates voted against him. Now, the YouTuber gifted himself a brand new swanky Lamborghini Huracan.

Anurag took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans and followers. He wrote, "Ek Aur Sapna Poora Honey Jaara Hai. Lamborghini Hurcan. #lamborghini #huracan #theuk07rider."

Check it out:

Post-eviction, Anurag revealed that he had thoughts of self harm after he was evicted from Bigg Boss 17. He shared a video on his YouTube channel with the title ‘Bigg Boss 17 and Salman Khan Exposed – The Untold Truth’ where he made some more shocking revelations from his journey.

Anurag was said that he was not allowed to talk to his family, nor did they give him his phone. He said, "When I was there for two days, I had suicidal thoughts. I was thinking, what have I done, that I am still going through this.”

The YouTuber said that the show was only focused on their favourite contestants and contestants from whom they could take favours in the future.



Take a look at the video:

"I realized this, and in the very first week, I told others that they would show us only as entertainers and not as winners. And I was proved right," he concluded.