Bigg Boss 17: Times Salman Khan, Karan Johar Lost Their Cool At The Contestants

Bigg Boss 17 is finally coming to an end. The grand finale is all set to take place on Sunday, January 28, 2024. The five finalists are Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Manshettey. Ahead of the grand finale episode, here's a look at all the times hosts Salman Khan and Karan Johar lost their cool at their contestants.

Salman Khan Slams Anurag Dobhal

During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Khanzaadi was heard telling Khan that she didn't want to hear anything about her physical health. To this, she says that she wants to leave the show and starts howling at the gate.

Even during the Diwali special episode, Katrina Kaif arrived to promote Tiger 3 with Salman Khan on Bigg Bos 17. Khanzaadi and Mannara got into an argument, and reacting to this, Khan slammed the rapper. “Yaar tu mujhe maaf kar de yaar Khanzaadi. Bak bak chaalu hi rehti hai aapki. Ghar pe bhi aisi hi ho kya? Line or limit naa cross karein yahan par koi," he said.

Salman Khan Asks Khanzaadi To Leave

Salman Khan Questions Ayesha Khan's Motive

Ayesha Khan, who entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant, claimed that Munawar Faruqui was 'two-timing' her and Nazila. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he was seen scolding Ayesha and asking about her motive for entering the show. She says, "Sir, I wanted an apology for that matter." The actor asks, "Apology aapko national television pe chahiye thi?"

After getting schooled by Salman, Ayesha Khan fainted and was taken to the medical room. Later, the Dabangg actor entered the house amid the chaos.

Salman Khan Exposes Vicky Jain's Game

Salman Khan was seen slamming Vicky Jain for belittling Ankita Lokhande in front of other contestants in the show. The actor asks Jain, "Vicky, pyaar diya, paisa diya. Pyaar sirf aapne diya?"

To this, Vicky says that he was joking, Khan adds, "Mazaak nah tha. Aap inko koi individual decision lene nahi de rahe ho."

Karan Johar Loses Cool At Abhishek Kumar

Karan Johar lost his cool over Abhishek Kumar's aggressive behaviour inside the house. Abhishek threw a fit in the house as he wanted to discuss his physical fight with Sunny Arya, aka Tehalka, on the show.

Reacting to this, Johar said, “You have always crossed a line in this house. The way you reacted was not normal.” Abhishek replied, “Sir, you are misunderstanding the entire thing.” Karan, visibly irritated, questions, "Abhishek, why the hell are you not letting me talk? Aapko baat karni thi na topic pe, to mai baat kar raha hu.”

Karan Johar's Slams Isha Malviya's 'Double Standards'

Isha Malviya was schooled by Karan Johar for delving into Munawar Faruqui's personal life on the "public forum."

He adds, "Isha aapne Munawar ke baare mein yeh kaha hai ki usne kayi logon ko use and throw kiya hai. I truly want to know ki kya aap apna itihaas bhul gayi." The actress says, “Maine kuch bhi aise intention se nahi bola tha.”