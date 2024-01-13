Rinku Dhawan Wants Abhishek Kumar To Win Bigg Boss 17, Feels Ankita Lokhande Is 'Fake'

One of the most popular names of Hindi television, actress Rinku Dhawan, was recently seen as one of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Post her eviction, The Free Press Journal got in touch with her and she opened up on being real on the show, the gameplan of other contestants, her top favourite participants, and more.

Rinku shares that she is overwhelmed with the response she received while she was inside the house. "I am receiving so much love outside the Bigg Boss 17 house and people have been telling me that they loved how real I was inside. I have no regrets with whatever I did on the show because I was true to myself. I didn't fight with people or raise my voice just for the sake of cameras and despite that, I made a mark. I am proud of my journey," she shares.

While Rinku made sure to be "real" on the show, a lot of contestants have been accused of being fake by the audience. Sharing her opinion on the same, the actress says, "I don't know if she is fake but at times, I felt Ankita Lokhande was very conscious of her image on national television. There were times when she would be very upset or angry about something, but she would not express it, which I felt was very artificial. Of late, we have been seeing her have outbursts and meltdowns because a person cannot hide their true personality and emotions for such a long time. The Ankita people are seeing now is the real Ankita."

Rinku also addressed the mention of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's constant mention in the house by Ankita, who was in a relationship with him for several years. "I feel it is really unnecessary to drag someone's name on the show, who is not even with us anymore. I don't know if she was doing it for sympathy or attention, but it was not really required. You have a blessed marriage, a good career, so why do you need to mention Sushant on a platform where you are an individual participant?" she asks.

Recalling an incident when Ankita shared details about Sushant and their last shot for their daily soap Pavitra Rishta with her, Rinku adds, "I remember she was constantly turning and checking behind her while having the conversation. I felt that she was being wary of her husband Vicky Jain's presence."

With Bigg Boss 17 being just weeks away from the grand finale, Rinku feels that Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel do not deserve to be on the show. "Isha and Samarth's entire game revolves around Abhishek Kumar. Throughout the season, Isha just kept bringing up her past with Abhishek and fought with him. Whatever limelight Samarth got on the show is because of Abhishek. On days when Abhishek controlled his temper and did not respond to them, on those days Isha and Samarth did not even get telecast in the episodes," she quips.

She also says that Abhishek can be the winner of Bigg Boss 17. "Abhishek has a very strong personality, and the way that he has been holding himself up despite all the poking and attacks from the other contestants is commendable. The housemates don't realise that their instigation is only giving him more screen time while also making him stronger," she avers.

Apart from Abhishek, Rinku sees Vicky Jain and either Ankita or Munawar Faruqui as the top three finalists.