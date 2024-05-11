Who Is Abdu Rozik's Wife-To-Be Amira?

Influencer and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has created quite a buzz on social media ever since he announced his wedding. Abdu is all set to marry Emirati girl, Amira, from Sharjah on July 7 in the presence of his family members and close friends in UAE. Abdu and Amira got engaged on April 24 and on Friday, the Tajikistani singer gave a glimpse of their intimate engagement ceremony.

Who is Amira?

Abdu's wife-to-be Amira is 19 years old and lives in Sharjah. She is currently studying business administration. Abdu and Amira first met at a Dubai mall in February 2024.

During a conversation with Bombay Times, the singer was all praise for his fiancé. He said," She is pretty, has long hair and beautiful eyes." The 20-year-old singer also mentioned that he was the one to approach her when they bumped into each other at the mall. They exchanged numbers and fell in love with each other.

More details about Amira is not known yet.

On Thursday (May 9), Abdu shared a video to express his excitement. Along with it, he wrote, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! 💍 I cannot express to you in words how happy I am."

Abdu has a massive fan following in India and fans love him for his affable nature and funny videos. He often spends most of his time in India ever since Bigg Boss 16 concluded. He also recorded a couple of songs in Mumbai and can also be seen attending events and parties in the city.

He shot to fame after his stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show. He was one of the most loved contestants inside the house and his bond with co-contestants Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan had become the talk of the town.