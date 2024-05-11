Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Gives A Glimpse Of 19-Year-Old Fiancé Amira In Engagement Photos

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and social media sensation Abdu Rozik gave a glimpse of his engagement ceremony on Friday. The Tajikistani singer got engaged to Emirati girl, Amira, from Sharjah on April 24 in an intimate ceremony. Now, the singer has shared a couple of pictures from his special day, however, he has not revealed the face of his fiancé in the photos.

Taking to Instagram, Abdu shared a picture in which he is seen flaunting a ring. In another photo, he is spotted putting the ring on Amira's finger.

Abdu is seen wearing a traditional outfit and his wife-to-be opted for an all-white outfit. "Allhamdulillah ❤️ 24.04.2024," he captioned his post.

Check out the photos here:

Abdu has created quite a buzz on social media ever since he announced his wedding. He is all set to marry Amira in July 2024 in the presence of their close friends and family members.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, Abdu will tie the knot in UAE. While Abdu is 20 years old, Amira is 19. The report further stated that Abdu met his wife-to-be at a mall in Dubai in February 2024. "Everyday life is not easy for me and finding love seemed an even harder challenge as there are so many obstacles. But Allhamdulillah, I’ve found Amira, and she loves me for who and what I am," he told the news portal.

A couple of days back, he also shared a video to express his excitement. Along with it, he wrote, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! 💍 I cannot express to you in words how happy I am."

Abdu has a massive fan following in India and fans love him for his affable nature and funny videos. He often spends most of his time in India ever since Bigg Boss 16 concluded. He also recorded a couple of songs in Mumbai and can also be seen attending events and parties in the city.

He shot to fame after his stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show. He was one of the most loved contestants inside the house and his bond with co-contestants Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan had become the talk of the town.