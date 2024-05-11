'Unacceptable & Absolutely Funny': Ektaa Kapoor To NOT Welcome 2nd Child Via Surrogacy, Insider Rubbishes Fake News

Hours after it was reported that Ektaa Kapoor is all set to welcome her second child via surrogacy, the news was rubbished by a source close to the film producer. It was said that her five-year-old son Ravie wanted a sibling and this made Ektaa opt for surrogacy for the second time. However, the reports are fake. For the unawares, Ektaa had welcomed Ravie via surrogacy in 2019.

According to a report in ETimes, a source close to Ektaa dismissed her second child reports and slammed media portals for publishing news without verifying. "It’s unacceptable to spread false information just for the sake of clicks in an exclusive article. Respectfully, journalists should verify facts with the team before publishing. It is absolutely funny and laughable that people come up with these news," the source said.

Ektaa often shares pictures and videos with Ravie on social media. On January 26, she hosted a lavish party to celebrate his fifth birthday in Mumbai. The bash was attended by Kanika Dhillon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Tusshar Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Neha Dhupia, Sakshi Tanwar, and other celebrities. Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Jehangir, and Karan Johar's kids, Yash and Roohi, were also spotted at the venue with their caretakers.

In 2016, Ektaa's brother, actor Tusshar, also became a father to his son, Laksshya, who was born through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ektaa produced one of the most successful films of 2024, Crew. The film hit the big screens in March and earned over Rs 152 crore globally. The comedy drama starred Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Ektaa also produced Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 this year, however, the film tanked at the box office.