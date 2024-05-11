'Yeh Kya Fashion Hai?': Netizens TROLL Bebika Dhurve As She Wears Sports Bra, Orange Pants At Mumbai Airport (WATCH)

Bebika Dhurve, known for participating in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, is currently getting criticised for her attire at the Mumbai airport today, May 11th.

In the viral video, Bebika is wearing a black sports bra and adding a black Gucci bomber jacket. She paired the outfit with bright orange cargo pants. However, in the comments section, netizens slammed her for her choice of outfit, while others body shamed her.

Check out the video:

A user commented, "This dress doesn’t suit her, sorry." While another user added, "Thick ladies should not dress like this." A third user wrote, "trying to look sexy people end up looking fools."

"Why is she wearing just a bra at the airport?" another netizen commented. "Awkward moment," read another comment.

Take a look at the comments:

Recently, Abdu Rozik announced that he would get married on July 7. Reacting to this, Bebika said that she first predicted this about Abdu when she met him in the Bigg Boss house. "I am super-proud that my prediction came true. I am very happy for him. Marriage is an important aspect, a stepping stone in everyone’s life. He is an outstanding soul and he will make for the best husband," she told the paparazzi.

Bebika was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is the second finalist to be evicted from the show. The reality show was won by Elvish Yadav, while Abhishek Malhan secured the first runner-up position, followed by Manisha Rani as the second runner-up.