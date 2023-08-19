'It Must Stop': Bigg Boss OTT 2's Bebika Dhurve Takes Stand Against Those Trolling Abhishek Malhan's Family

Bebika Dhurve, who recently appeared in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT season 2, is back in the headlines, this time for her support to fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan.

Among all, what truly stood out was her equation with the YouTube sensation Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan.

Their on-screen frenemy dynamics had fans hooked, and as the show reached its climax, speculations arose about whether this unique bond would continue outside the walls of the Bigg Boss House.

Bebika Dhurve shattered all the speculations when she not only visited Fukra Insaan in the hospital but also took to her social media platforms to express her unyielding support for him.

BEBIKA DHURVE LASHES OUT AT TROLLS TARGETTING ABHISHEK'S FAMILY

In a heartfelt Insta story, she urged everyone to refrain from spreading hate and derogatory comments about Abhishek and his family, especially his mother and sister.

She exclaimed, "No one can tolerate such baseless negativity towards their loved ones. It's not coming from my fanbase, which has just started growing, but from wherever it's coming, it must stop."

HER JOURNEY IN BIGG BOSS OTT 2

Bebika's journey in the BB House was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, strategies, and unforgettable moments. Her bold personality inside the house made her a deserving finalist among the top five contestants.

To those who are unaware, Bebika, alongside Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt, managed to reach the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, she couldn’t hold the trophy and was placed on Top 4.

