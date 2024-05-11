Aamir Ali: 'Not Important To Have Bold Scenes On OTT To Attract Attention' (EXCLUSIVE)

After dominating the television industry for over a decade, Aamir Ali has now taken over the digital space. He has been receiving appreciation for his portrayal of an undercover agent in Hansal Mehta's Lootere. In a candid chat with the Free Press Journal, Aamir revealed what made him say yes to the show. "It has Hansal (Mehta), sir. The script was something I had not heard. I’ve seen international shows based on these lines, but this was a completely different vision of what they were doing. Also, because of the makers involved, I knew woh acha karenge."



Sharing his experience of working with Hansal Mehta, he said that the filmmaker was on his to-do list and that he was one of the few people he wanted to work with. "I got a chance to work with him again after 15 years. He’s THE Hansal Mehta right now, who has proved to everyone what an amazing storyteller he is."

Read Also The Trial Actor Aamir Ali On Working With Kajol: She Is Very Sweet And Wise

When responding to whether he feels recognised after several years in the television industry, Aamir said, "I hope they know of me. I’ve been in the industry for a long time, but my impression on television was so strong that they couldn’t see me doing something else. That’s when you require makers like Hansal (Mehta) to help you break through as an actor. I hope other filmmakers also merepe nazar maar le (laughs).

After his divorce from Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir was asked if his personal life had affected his professional life. To this, he denied it and said that he keeps both things different. "When I come home, of course, I do think a little, which is normal, but it’s not so much that it’ll affect my professional life."

Sharing his views on the OTT boom, Aamir called it the best thing that has ever happened. "I remember watching my first OTT show, Breaking Bad, when I was doing television, and I was like, ‘This is the kind of work I want to do; why am I not doing it?’ That’s when I made up my mind that these are the kinds of shows and content I want to be a part of. I waited, and I’m trying my best to be a part of such shows, and the boom is amazing for all of us."

Further, the actor said it was difficult for him to venture into OTT as the makers took time to forget what he had done on TV and see him differently.

Talking about the difference between TV and OTT, he said that in OTT, he gets a chance to play different characters. "I have seen TV producers explore and do different things, but you can't do the content that is there on OTT. I am not talking about the bold scenes; it is not important to have bold scenes to attract attention. Many people try, but that is not important. If it is for the script, yes, concluded Aamir.