Aamir Ali REACTS To Ex-Wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's Dating Rumour With Harshvardhan Rane: 'It's A Free World Now'

Actor Aamir Ali, who is busy with the promotions of his latest web series The Trial, opened up about his ex-wife and actress Sanjeeda Shaikh's rumoured affair with Harshvardhan Rane. The actors have been making news for their alleged brewing romance. Several social media users have shared a couple of pictures claiming they are from their vacation. However, the actors have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Aamir reacts to Sanjeeda's affair

In one of his interviews, Aamir said he wants Sanjeeda to be happy and added that he has no idea about his ex-wife's relationship status.

"It’s a free world now. I want her to be happy and do whatever she wants to do. I don’t want to get into this at all. I have no idea who is dating whom and whatever is good for her, I am happy for her," he said.

Sanjeeda and Aamair Ali's divorce

Aamir and Sanjeeda were married for almost nine years before they separated officially. They have a daughter Ayra whom they welcomed via surrogacy.

The actors became household names through their onscreen chemistry in the popular 2007 show 'Kya Dill Mein Hai'.

The duo got married in 2012 after years of courtship. In 2020, rumours about them parting ways led to the revelation of their surrogate baby.

Rumours of Sanjeeda-Harshvardhan's affair

In June 2023, the duo had taken to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures from their jungle safari. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the backdrop and the jeep they were seated in their individual posts were similar.

While Harshvardhan, who calls himself a private person, refused to talk about his alleged affair with Sanjeeda, he told a news portal that he isn't worried about the scrutiny on his personal life.

"The journalists can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them," the Haseen Dillruba actor said.