Faraaz actor Aamir Ali: 'I wasn’t launched in I Hate Luv Storys, I got bigger offers on television'

Aamir Ali doesn’t need an introduction. People call him a huge a television star but he doesn’t mind it anymore. The actor, who is currently seen in Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz, has an exciting line-up in 2023. In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Aamir opens up about working with Hansal Mehta, why he didn’t get quality work in films, and more. Excerpts:

How it feels to be back on a big screen after I Hate Luv Storys?

It is hitting me now to be honest. Initially, I thought, it would be an OTT release with the kind of things are happening around. I am very happy that it came out in theatres. It feels great. But for me, it has always been my work which is more exciting than the medium.

Did you regret not getting much work after you did I Hate Luv Storys ?

I wasn’t launched in a big way in that film by the production house. It was more like a picnic for me back then. I did biggest television shows with the biggest producers post that and I never looked back. Quality of work always mattered to me. I worked so much in television that I had to take a break too.

Elaborate further…

I shot that film i between reality show and FIR. Punit (Malhotra) was behind me to do that role and I don’t know why. I didn’t get time to do more films because of my television shows. Also, what happens when you get A-class offers from the makers in television and get mediocre work in films, one tends to opt wisely then. There are many big actors who are offered small roles in Hollywood but they are huge stars in Bollywood. When I was on a break recently, I thought of doing the next big OTT.

Was it difficult for you to break the image of being called as a television star?

I got so much love from the viewers and I do still get. People make me speak to their mothers but I don’t think too much. I thought if I won’t do any work for a year or two on television, people will stop labelling me but they made me remember every now and then considering I have a huge body of work. OTT is all about performing and I am glad that I am doing good work on it.

How was it working with a prolific filmmaker like Hansal Mehta in Faraaz?

When I met him, I remember he told me certain things. The best thing about him that he means what he says. He wanted me to portray only as an actor in Faraaz. I haven’t played such a role ever before hence I was a little hesitant initially. I left everything on him and let him take the charge.

You have Good Wife, Doctors and Lootere in the pipeline. Tell us something about these shows.

I can’t talk much about them. They all might be out between May-September among which I had already shot two shows. Good Wife is a remake of an International show and it’s being directed by Suparn Verma. He is great writer. Lootere is helmed by Jai Mehta. I recently dubbed a portion for Doctors and I am so happy to see that it has come out so well.

