Kriti Sanon: ‘Don’t expect Shehzada to be like Mimi’

Kriti Sanon, who had a brilliant run at the movies in the last couple of years with films like Mimi, Bhediya, and more, is all set to sizzle on screen with her Luka Chuppi co-actor Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. The film is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and is slated for a February 17 release. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Kriti talks about her life after Mimi, varied film choices and much more. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be stamped as an actor post-Mimi?

I genuinely do feel that I have come a long way from where I started also in terms of my growth as an actor and how am I as a performer. Even as a person, I have opened up a lot. I have found my craft and place in the industry. I taught myself that confidence comes with time. A lot of people do not believe that I was a shy kid who had stage fright. I never had any professional acting training; I learned from every film I did.

Go on…

After Mimi, I have tasted a certain amount of respect and now I have to find another level. The way people look at me now has changed. They take me more seriously. Even the kind of opportunities that came my way after the release of Mimi were great. This is the kind of validation every actor craves for. I still feel I haven’t tapped 50% of my potential. It took a Mimi for me to show what I could do.

You did Dilwale way too early in your career. Was position versus performance a thing for you back then?

For an outsider like me, it was a huge film to be a part of. It kind of helped people register my name after my debut in Heropanti (2014). For the longest time, people used to call me Tiger’s heroine. Ashwini Iyer’s kids used to call me Tiger didi. Dilwale definitely gave me a position but it was Bareilly Ki Barfi that sort of broke that actor thing in me.

How do you balance between commercial and performance-oriented roles?

Why would I limit myself to doing one kind of genre? I want to cater to a lot of audiences and be loved across all generations. I know my capabilities as an actor but I also do enjoy working on films like Shehzada, which is a complete family entertainer. Variety is important to me, I don’t want to get bored easily but rather be interested in what I do.

Elaborate further…

Shehzada is far away from Mimi and please don’t expect that either. It is an out-and-out packaged entertainer, which I had loved watching throughout the 90s. It is just the modern version of it. Adipurush is a completely different film set in a certain era. I play a role who people pray to. Ganpath is an action entertainer that has a dusty and rustic feel to it.

After Luka Chuppi, Shehzada is your second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan. Your thoughts?

I know him very well to begin with. When you shoot with a friend, you are really comfortable. You sort of give and take as actors and your tuning in great. It’s about making the scenes better together with him. We are very open to each other as people. My role in the film is glamorous and not something I had to prepare for.

