Shiv Shastri Balboa actress Nargis Fakhri: 'The films I did so far had no reality except for Madras Cafe'

Nargis Fakhri, who was last seen in Torbaaz (2020), which was released digitally, is back on the silver screen with Shiv Shastri Balboa that releases today. In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Nargis opens up on choosing films of her choice, excitement about returning to India, and more. Excerpts:

How does it feel to return to India and promote your Hindi feature film?

I am back in Mumbai and excited to be here with this film called Shiv Shastri Balboa. I want people to watch it with their families and friends. It all started during the Covid. I got the script over an email and I fell in love with the idea. I found it so real, especially when I didn’t find reality in Bollywood films all this while.

Go on…

Back in the day, the films I did were over the top. I believe except for Madras Cafe (2013), none of my films were close to reality. Shiv Shastri Balboa is relatable and has a lot of layers to it. It touches upon regular lives and many other important aspects of life. I was visiting my mother in New York and they were supposed to shoot the film there, so I said yes.

Weren’t you satisfied with the kind of scripts coming your way?

I might not be happy with a film or a script for many obvious reasons. With the boom on OTT, where they can design so many different characters, I am excited to be back. It kind of boosted my enthusiasm and pushed me to move back to Mumbai. There are so many opportunities for artists these days and I have to reinvent myself. I can choose my projects now. I am fearless since I have taken control of my own life.

Your pairing with Sharib Hashmi looks unusual. Your thoughts?

He is an amazing person and it was a joy to work with him. The pairing is so contrasting that it is hilarious to see us as a couple. In fact, people were wondering what kind of a couple are we. Besides us, the track of Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta is also relatable. However, the scale of the film might be small but the good plot is the USP of the film. I remember shooting something long back and I couldn’t visualise it since it was badly written. I could visualise Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Was it a conscious decision to pick up a film like this at this stage of your career?

Honestly, this film just happened to me. We had to shoot in a bio bubble in New York. I feel so blessed that it has finally come out and had a theatrical release. I saw the film on my television but there’s some other feeling to watch a film on a big screen. Although, I feel lazy at times to get out of my bed but I enjoy going to the cinemas.

What kind of roles are you looking at in the OTT space?

I would love to do action on screen, something along the lines of Charlie’s Angels, wearing latex suits and breaking bones. But, I am open to all kinds of roles. I want to be a risk-taker.