Hansal Mehta on Faraaz: ‘I have cast nepo kids Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal’

Hansal Mehta is back with another hard-hitting story, Faraaz. The action-thriller is based on the terrorist attack that happened in 2016 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The movie marks the debut of late actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, with veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s son, Aditya, playing the antagonist. Faraaz is slated to release on February 3 in theatres.

Zahan Kapoor, who belongs to a star family, opted for an unconventional film like Faraaz and not a typical conventional heroic debut. Sharing his thoughts, he says, “I am fortunate enough to be given an opportunity like this by Hansal sir. Faraaz is an honest attempt to tell people something important, current and urgent; to be a part of this is the most beautiful thing I feel. It’s an incredible and powerful story.”

Aditya Rawal, who marks his acting debut reveals, “It was in the script and even sir’s idea was that the character of a terrorist is not run-of-the-mill, which we all see in films often, they are human beings. The real tragedy is that during their vulnerable times, they have the wrong person to shoulder them.”

When asked about how he feels when Faraaz finally gets to see the light of day, Hansal shares, “When Anubhav Sinha agreed to produce the film, we had continuous lockdowns. There was a lot of struggle in shooting the film. There were litigations but with a lot of love and pride, we are bringing the film to you all. I am nervous but I am also happy and relieved.”

When further asked about the burden of expectations from a filmmaker of his calibre, he adds, “I don’t keep that burden. For me, it’s always a fresh start. Many filmmakers ask me where I get this energy from. I tell them that it comes from letting go of the past. I don’t watch my old films, I only dwell on the learnings I had from those films. Every day is a new beginning.”

On launching two new faces, he concludes, “Both the boys, Zahan and Aditya, are nepo kids. Zahan had an unlikely debut, he doesn’t have a heroic entry. He might have had many conventional choices to get launched but he chose Faraaz. He needs to be applauded for making this his choice. In Faraaz, people will see what Aditya Rawal is capable of. Faraaz is nothing but the exploration of the current generation.”





