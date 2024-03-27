The Wages of Fear OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Cast

The Wages of Fear stars Ana Giradot and Franck Gastambide in the lead roles. It is a remake of the 1950s iconic explosive thriller drama. The film is set to release on the OTT platform.

Where to watch The Wages of Fear

After seventy years of the original film, the remake will be presented to the audiences. It will release on March 29, 2024 on Netflix.

Plot

The trailer shows an oil field in a dense rainforest that needs a special medicine called nitroglycerine. A large oil company hires four people to drive it there in two trucks. The scariest part is that medicine can explode if bumped on the road. That means the drivers have to be very careful and cooperate with each other to make the mission possible.

Will they be able to complete the dangerous task, or will they fail the mission and die? The trailer ends in a very suspenseful form without revealing much about the film which makes it more thrilling and interesting. The remake of the original French film is directed by Julien Leclercq.

Cast and production

The film cast includes Franck Gastambide, Alban Lenoir, Safiane, Alben Lenoir, Sofiane Zerman, Ana Girardot, Joseph Daddelem, and Birol Tarkan in prominent roles. The original film received a BAFTA Award for Best Film in 1955, Golden Bear in the 3rd Berlin International Film Festival, and Best Film Award at the 8th British Academy Film Awards and with that, it created a benchmark of cinematic excellence. It was directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot.