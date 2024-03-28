Madame Web OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Johnson's Film

Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role. It is set in the much-loved Spiderman universe. The film is set to release on digitally in March 2024.

Where to watch Madame Web

The action-fantasy film will release on OTT on March 28, 2024. It will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Madame Web released in theatres on February 14, 2024.

Plot

It is the story of Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), who lives in New York. One day, she gets the superpower of clairvoyance -- it means someone who can see future events. As she realises her superpower, Cassandra gets burdened with the task of protecting three girls from a powerful, mysterious entity who wants to kill them.

In the trailer, Dakota shows a picture of a man to her friends while telling them about her superpower. She mentions that the man was in the Amazon with her mother when she was researching spiders right before she passed away. The trailer ends without revealing the connection between her mother's spider research and Dakota's superpowers, adding more suspense to the film.

Cast

Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra, Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall, Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Adam Scott as Ben Parker, Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, Mike Epps as O'Neil, José María Yazpik, Zosia Mamet as Amaria, Adam Scott as Ben Parker, Kerry Bishé as Constance Webb, Emma Roberts as Mary Parker and Kathy-Ann Hart as O'Neil's wife, among others.

About Madame Web

Madame Web is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura under Marvel Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, TSG Entertainment and Di Bonaventura Pictures. It is directed by SJ Clarkson and will be available to watch in English, Hindi, Tamil and Spanish language in India.