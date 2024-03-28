Hatching OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

Hatching stars Siiri Solalinna in the main role. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2022, by Nordisk Film. The movie is set to release digitally in March.

It released theatrically in Finland on March 4, 2022.

Where to watch Hatching

According to the reports, it will release digitally on March 29, 2024. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video. The fantasy horror is produced by Mika Ritalahti, Nima Yousefi and Niko Ritalahti under Silva Mysterium, Film I Väst, Umedia, and Hobab.

Plot

The film focuses on Twelve-year-old Tinja, who practices gymnastics, which is imposed upon her by her obsessed mother. One day, a crow accidentally flies into the family house, and Tinja's mother snaps the bord's neck and kills her. She instructs her to throw it outside. A few days later, Tinja discovers the dying crow and its egg.

She brings the crow's egg inside her home and conceals it underneath the pillow. The trailer shows Tinja touching the strange egg, which has grown much bigger, and saying, "I will take care of you." But things turn upside down when the egg hatches into a bizarre creature.

About Hatching

The film stars Siiri Solalinna as Tinja, Jani Volanen as the father, Sophia Heikkila as the mother, Miroslava Agejeva as Baby Helmi, Aada Punakivi as a gym friend, Saija Lentonen as the coach, Ida Määttänen as Reetta, Reino Nordin as Tero and Oiva Ollila as Matias among others. Hatching is a 2022 Finnish (language spoken in Finland) psychological horror directed by Hanna Bergholm and written by Ilja Rautsi.