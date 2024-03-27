 Birthmark OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
Birthmark OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

The mystery-thriller was released in theaters on February 23 and got a good response from critics

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image

Birthmark stars Shabeer Kallarakkal and Mirnaa Menon in the lead role. The Tamil language mystery film is directed by Vikram Shreedharan. The film is set to release online in March.

Where to watch Birthmark

The thriller drama will release on OTT on March 29. It will be available to watch on the Aha streaming platform.

Plot

The story is about a couple, Shabeer Kallarakka and Mirnaa Menon, as Daniel and Jennifer. They arrive at an isolated natural birthing village center as they are expecting their first child. However, everything that seems beautiful and peaceful is a not as it looks. There is always more to know.

Jenny senses something wrong with each passing day. She finds something fishy about Danny and the village. In the trailer, we can see her saying, "I don't feel right about this place; I feel that something is going wrong." Daniel starts behaving strangely, which makes her worried about her unborn baby.

The trailer also shows the isolation and the cult-like practices in the village and Daniel's deteriorating psychological condition, making the film more suspenseful and thrilling to watch.

About Birthmark

Birthmark is a blend of mystery and thriller. It is produced by Vikram Shreedharan along with Sriram Sivaraman under Sapiens Entertainment. The cast of the film includes Shabeer Kallarakkal, Mirnaa Menon, Porkodi Senthil, Indirajith, Deepthie Orientelu, and PR Varalakshmi. The cinematography of the film is done by Iniyavan Pandiyan and Udhay Thangavel.

