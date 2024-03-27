Renegade Nell OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Renegade Nell stars Louisa Harland in the main role. The series is set in the background of the 18th Century and promises lots of adventure and fantasy. It will release on OTT in March.

Where to watch Renegade Nell

The series makers have announced the release date of Renegade Nell. It will release from March 29, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

The story centres around a woman named Nell Jackson. She makes a new path for herself under a new identity because she is framed for a crime she did not commit. Determined to clear her name, Nell embarks on an adventurous journey, embracing her role as a legendary highway-woman. Louisa Harland's portrayal in the film brings depths to Nell's character.

Nell's journey takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a mystical being named Billy Blind. Nell soon realises that her destiny is far greater than she ever imagined.

Season 1 of the series consists of eight episodes. All the episodes will release on the same day. It is produced by Louise Mutter, Will Jhonston, Faith Penhale and Johanna Devereaux.

The cast of Renegade Nell

Renegade Nell's cast includes Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson, Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia, Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind, Frank Dillane as Nell’s friend, and Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot.

About Sally Wainwright

Sally Wainwright is a writer, director and producer. She is known for her many dramas, such as Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, and more. She has received various prestigious awards for her unique writing style including TV Choice Awards, Broadcasting Press Guild Awards and many more.