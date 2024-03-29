 The Magic Prank Show OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Magic Prank Show OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

The Magic Prank Show OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

The Magic Prank Show is directed by Adam Franklin and produced by Stuart Macleod, Jake Laufer, Daniel Kinno, Dave Kneebone and Daniel Kinno

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
article-image

Justin Willman's comedy-drama The Magic Prank Show is all set to release digitally in April 2024. The American magician and comedian previously hosted and produced Magic for Humans in 2018.

Where to watch The Magic Prank Show

The hilarious show will release on April 1, 2024. It will stream on a special day that we celebrate as April Fool's Day. You can watch it on Netflix.

Read Also
A Gentleman In Moscow OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast
article-image

Plot

Justin William is preparing for his new prank show, where he will perform incredible pranks requested by the public using his special illusion techniques.

In the trailer, Justin explains his quest to the audience, where he will help folks get payback. It also shows a man asking Justin to teach a lesson to someone. For this, he does something exciting for the audience.

Read Also
Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Rohit Saraf's Film That Faced 11-Year...
article-image
Read Also
Double Engine OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast
article-image
Read Also
Por OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

About The Magic Prank Show

Justin Willman is an American magician, producer and television personality. He performed his magic on Meltdown on YouTube, which became a web series for the Nerdist Channel. He has hosted shows like Cupcake Wars on Food Network. He also hosted Halloween Wars, Win, Lose, or Draw on the Disney Channel and many more.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Magic Prank Show OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

The Magic Prank Show OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

Mumbai: Imran Khan, Lekha Washington Rent Karan Johar's 3-Storey Bandra Apartment For ₹9 Lakh Per...

Mumbai: Imran Khan, Lekha Washington Rent Karan Johar's 3-Storey Bandra Apartment For ₹9 Lakh Per...

Ira Khan Reveals Her Grand Wedding Cake Was Baked By Mother Reena Dutta

Ira Khan Reveals Her Grand Wedding Cake Was Baked By Mother Reena Dutta

Double Engine OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Double Engine OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Review - Rebecca Hall's Film Is A Battleground Of Nostalgia &...

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Review - Rebecca Hall's Film Is A Battleground Of Nostalgia &...