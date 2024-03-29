The Magic Prank Show OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

Justin Willman's comedy-drama The Magic Prank Show is all set to release digitally in April 2024. The American magician and comedian previously hosted and produced Magic for Humans in 2018.

Where to watch The Magic Prank Show

The hilarious show will release on April 1, 2024. It will stream on a special day that we celebrate as April Fool's Day. You can watch it on Netflix.

Plot

Justin William is preparing for his new prank show, where he will perform incredible pranks requested by the public using his special illusion techniques.

In the trailer, Justin explains his quest to the audience, where he will help folks get payback. It also shows a man asking Justin to teach a lesson to someone. For this, he does something exciting for the audience.

About The Magic Prank Show

Justin Willman is an American magician, producer and television personality. He performed his magic on Meltdown on YouTube, which became a web series for the Nerdist Channel. He has hosted shows like Cupcake Wars on Food Network. He also hosted Halloween Wars, Win, Lose, or Draw on the Disney Channel and many more.