Double Engine OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Double Engine, starring Muni Myatari and Ajith Kumar in the lead roles, released in theatres on January 5, 2024. The film is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Double Engine

The Telugu movie released on March 29, 2024. The film has been acquired by streaming platform Aha. The writer of the film mentioned in an interview with The Hindu that they used guerrilla method to complete the film in just 12 days.

Plot

Double Engine, a blend of comedy and thriller, revolves around Danny, an ambitious auto-rickshaw driver, and his friends. On his 21st birthday, Danny returns home to his village and figures out many things that are far from his expectations. The trailer shows Danny and his friends hunting for the double-headed snake for fun, but things turn out to be more serious in the end.

Cast

The film features Muni Myatari as Danny, Camp Sasi as the farmhouse owner, Thanmai Bolt, Vishwender Reddy as Gopi's Grandfather, Sai Kiran Yadav as Kishore, Gayathri Gupta as Danny's sister, Rohit Narasimha as Narsing, Raju Shivaratri as Mouli and Ajith Kumar as Gopi, among others.

About Double Engine

The film is set in a rural village, Narayankhed, and some portions of the film were shot in Hyderabad. It is produced by Siddharth Rapalli under Waltair Productions. The cinematography is done by Shashank Raghavula and it is edited by Avanti Ruya. The film was made under Rs 30 lakhs budget.