A Gentleman In Moscow OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

A Gentleman in Moscow stars Ewan McGregor in the lead role. The eight-episode series is set against the backdrop of Russian history. The series will release on OTT in March.

Where to watch A Gentleman in Moscow

The series is set to release on March 29, 2024. According to the reports, It will be available on Paramount Plus for viewers in Canada, the UK and Australia, while the Indian audience can watch it on Jio Cinema. On May 17, it will be available on Paramount Plus in South Korea, Italy, Switzerland, Latin America, and Germany.

Plot

The story revolves around Alexander Ilyich Rostov; after returning from Paris to Russia, he is sentenced to house arrest in the luxurious hotel Hotel Metropol, where he is allowed to eat and drink in the restaurant. Rostov spends decades under house arrest and discovers many things in the hotel. He finds out that his love and courage are real wealth.

Cast

The series cast includes Ewan McGregor as Count Alexander Rostov, Leah Harvey as Marina Samarova, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Anna Urbanova, and Johnny Harris as Osip Glebnikov in pivotal roles. The series also features Paul Ready as Prince Nikolai Petrov, Lyès Salem as Andrey Duras, Alexa Goodall as Nina Kulikova, John Heffernan as "The Bishop" Leplevsky, Jason Forbes as Nachevko and Dee Ahluwalia as Audrius, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Emily Zhukovsky, Fehinti Balogun as Mikhail "Mishka" Mindich, among others.

About A Gentleman in Moscow

The historical drama is produced by Tom Harper, Xavier Marchand, Ben Vanstone, Amor Towles, Sam Miller, Ewan McGregor and Xavier Marchand under Popcorn Storm Pictures, PIN and Lionsgate Television. It is directed by Sam Miller and written by Nessah Muthy and Ben Vanstone.