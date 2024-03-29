Por OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Por, starring Kalidas Jayaram and Arjun Das in the main roles, is a Tamil-Hindi bilingual film directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film is now set to release on OTT in March. It will be available in Tamil with English subtitles.

Where to watch Por

Netflix will release Por on March 29, 2024. The Hindi version of the film, Dange, stars Ehan Bhatt, Harshvardhan Rane, TJ Bhanu, and Nikita Dutta in lead roles. TJ Bhanu will also appear in the Tamil version of the action-thriller.

In addition to them, the film also features Sanchana Natarajan, Amrutha Srinivasan, John Vinay, Vivek Rajagopal, and Jeeva Subramaniam, among others. However, the filmmakers have not revealed when Dange will be available to stream.

Plot

The film explores the ups and downs of friendship against the backdrop of a college festival. It follows Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram as Prabhu and Yuva, two friends whose paths diverge, leading them to fierce competition. The trailer shows that as their friendship transforms into rivalry, the movie delves into themes like ambition and loyalty.

About Bejoy Nambiar

Bejoy Nambiar is an Indian film director and screenwriter. He is mostly known for many Hindi movies like Wazir (2016), Taish (2020), and Shaitan (2011), as well as Tamil Movies like Sweet Kaaram Coffee (2023).

Por-nu vandhale oru pakkam choose panni thaan aaganuma?



POR, now streaming in Tamil on Netflix#PORonNetflix pic.twitter.com/h3hQWdyIBq — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) March 29, 2024

About Por

The screenplay of the film is done by Bejoy Nambiar, Francis Thomas, Neil Julian Balthazar and Mithila Hegde. Por's technical crew includes Sanjith Hegde, Dhruv Visvanath for song composition, Gaurav Godkhindi for background music, Modern Taps Scores, and Presley Oscar D'souza for cinematography. The editing part is handled by Priyank Prem Kumar.